BPSC 2020 Exam News: 65th Mains Exam To Be Tentatively Conducted On October 13, 14, & 16

The official circular released by the BPSC i.e. Bihar Public Service Commission yesterday states that the tentative dates for the BPSC 65th Main exam are released. The exams are expected to be conducted on 13th, 14th and 16th in October. However, the dates are only tentative and the complete timetable will be released on the BPSC official website shortly. Candidates are requested to keep themselves updated by checking the notifications on the BPSC website which can be accessed from bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th main exam date

The official notification for BPSC 65th civil services exam was actually released on July 4, 2019. The civil services exam inn Bihar was conducted on October 15 last year, while the result was declared on March 6 this year. Candidates who passed the prelims test are now eligible to appear for the mains exam that would be conducted in October starting from 13th. Last year around 6517 out of 2.57 lakh candidates had qualified the prelims, only these students will now appear for the mains exam.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had postponed the BPSC 65th Main Exams, which were earlier scheduled for August 4, 5, and 7th. These revise tentative dates for the 65th mains exam are announced by the BPSC commission today. The BPSC Commission had earlier postponed the 31st Judicial Service Prelims exam as well due to the growing cases of COVIID patients in the state. According to the Bihar Public Service Commission website, there are 434 total vacancies for various posts in different departments of the Bihar state government. Before the August dates, the BPSC 65th mains exams were supposed to be held on July 25, 26 and 28, but the dates were changed since it clashed with UPSC civil services interviews.

The notification for BPSC 65th civil exams was shared online on July 04, 2019. All the notifications can be checked on BPSC's official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Due to the rising cases of coronavirus positive patients, the stated has not been able to conduct the BPSC mains exam. The date for the same has been changed three times until now, finally, the BPSC authorities released the tentative dates for BPOSC 65th main exam date starting from October 13 now. However the exact dates for the same would be uploaded on the BPSC online portal after a few days.

