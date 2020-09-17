BPSC 66th Notification For 562 Vacancies Released By Bihar Public Service Commission

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) yesterday released the official BPSC 66th notification. The BPSC 66th notification was released online on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website and check the BPSC 66th notification. It is for the BPSC 66th civil services exam by BPSC. The official BPSC 66th notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) regarding the exam is for a total of 562 vacancies for various posts. The BPSC 66th vacancy is in different departments of the Bihar government. For all the people who are curious to know about the BPSC 66th notification news, here is everything you need to know about it.

BPSC 66th notification news

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified about the examination for recruitment of 562 different posts of Bihar government. Out of these 562 posts, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The BPSC 66th notification has also mentioned that the registration process for the BPSC 66th civil services exam will start on September 28, 2020. The registration and application process will be done online on the official website of the www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Also Read | BPSC 2020 Exam News: 65th Mains Exam To Be Tentatively Conducted On October 13, 14, & 16

See the official BPSC 66th notification HERE

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 Posts Of Engineering Department HOD's Notified

The commission has also put out several instructions while applying for the examination. The last date to apply according to the BPSC 66th notification is October 20, 2020. The BPSC 66th preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on December 27, 2020. Here is a look at some of the important dates according to the BPSC 66th notification.

Important dates of BPSC 66th vacancy

Online registration starting date for the BPSC 66th vacancy – September 28, 2020

Last date to apply in the BPSC 66th vacancy registration process – October 20, 2020

BPSC 66th preliminary examination date – December 27, 2020

Also Read | BPSC 2020: BPSC 31st Judicial Prelims Exam To Start From October 7, 2020

See the important instructions to fill out online application form HERE

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 Associate Professor Vacancies Available In Bihar Eng. Colleges

Those candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree in any field from a recognised university are eligible to apply in the examination. The candidates will have to go through a preliminary examination which will be followed by a main examination and interview round. The minimum and maximum age vary for different posts.

Candidates are advised to read the whole BPSC 66th notification carefully before applying. Some of the posts in BPSC 66th vacancy are superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block Panchayati Raj officer among others. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to know about all the latest updates and BPSC 66th notification news.

Promo Imaeg Credits: Shutterstock