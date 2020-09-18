Mumbai University Final Year Exams: Deadline Extended Till Sept 20 To Submit Applications

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has announced a three days’ extension for final year students who are yet to submit their applications for the last semester examination. The Minister made this official announcement on Thursday, September 17, and informed the students about the same.

After holding a review meeting, the Education Minister spoke to reporters and said, “The varsity has extended the period for submission of exam applications to September 20.” Read on to know more details about the State government's decision.

Read | Mumbai University news: Final year exams to start from October 1 to 17 in MCQ format

Mumbai University Final Year Exams Updates

According to Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), as many as 2,47,500 students are expected to appear for final year exams in 2020. Students can take a breath of relief as they still have three days, September 18, 19, and 20 to submit their applications. The Minister also stated that 1,70,000 of the registered students are regular ones while the rest are taking the final year exam to clear the backlog. In a tweet made by Uday Samant, the Education minister made it clear that the result certificates will have no mention of the exam being held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mumbai University’s practical exams started from September 15, while the rest of the backlog papers will be held from September 25.

Read | Mumbai University news: University extends final admissions in a bid to fill seats

Mumbai University Final year exams

According to the circular released by the Mumbai University on September 9, the final year exams for the theory papers will be conducted from October 1 to 17. Students must note that the backlog exams are to be held from Sept. 25 itself in an MCQ format. The Theory exam will be of 50 marks for each subject and the students will have only 1 hour to solve these questions.

Read | Mumbai University 2020-21 third merit list out: Check college cut-offs and more

The Mumbai university final year exams will be held in a cluster manner, meaning that 6 to 7 colleges will be assigned under 1 cluster. All the exams for that specific cluster will take place according to the same timetable. The syllabus will include everything that was taught until March 13.

Read | Mumbai University second merit list 2020: Ruia, KC, HR college declare list on the website

Colleges will be uploading the marks of the relevant subjects while accessing the answers of the students. This is expected to speed the release of results faster. The viva exams will be conducted online as well. Viva tests have already started from September 15th and students can give their viva exams through the Zoom app, Google Meet or Skype.