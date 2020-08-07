NHM Recruitment 2020: Karnataka NHM Authorities Conduct Online Exams For 1356 MLHP Posts

The Karnataka state authorities have successfully conducted an online examination to recruit about 1356 Mid Level Heath Providers for the state. This is to fill the positions of the Health and Wellness Centre of the state-commissioned places. The NHM recruits will be posted across the state at various centres once they pass the final level of the examinations.

More details about NHM recruitment

The National Health Mission has 1356 vacant positions out of which 1307 will work under the aegis of the Department of Health and Family as per the official notification. The examinations were conducted through the computer mode in respective centres as directed by the state authorities. The candidates were screened ahead of the examinations for any symptom of the virus that is fever or cold.

Strict norms followed during NHM recruitment

Any slight symptomatic candidates were made to sit in a separate chamber under the CCTV surveillance for attending the examinations. As per the official notification, mandatory aseptic precaution was followed ahead of the exams as well as during the exams. The guidelines set by the health department was duly followed by the authorities to maintain maximum social distancing norms. Students from about 10 districts opted for the exams, who were urged to wear all necessary precautions like masks and gloves. The BSc graduates hailed from places like Chitradurga, Haveri, Banglore, Shivamogga and more such places from the state of Karnataka. Thousands of students gave the computer format of exams at the same time.

NHM recruitment 2020 details to know

During the examinations, a total of twelve aspirants were tested positive for the COVID-19. Out of the total twelve, nine people have cleared the papers and qualified for the next round as per the notification of the Karnataka state health department. The state of Karnataka has more than 1,51,449 and counting confirmed cases of the COVID-19. Out of them all, 73,958 are active cases and 74,679 have recovered from the virus.

Take a look at the official notification

Image Credits: NHM recruitment 2020 notification on the NHM website

