NID DAT 2020: NID DAT Mains Result For BDes GDPD Admission Announced; See Here

The National Institute of Design recently declared the final NID DAT mains result for NID DAT 2020. The result is of National Institute of Design’s Design Aptitude Test, NID DAT 2020. The result is for the BDes GDPD admission 2020. NID DAT 2020 result was declared online on the official website of the National Institute of Design, admission.nid.edu. Candidates who had registered and appeared for the NID DAT 2020 can check their result on the official websites by filling in their required credentials. Here is everything you need to know about NID DAT 2020 and NID DAT mains result.

NID DAT mains result

National Institute of Design announced the final result of NID DAT 2020 for BDes GDPD admission on July 23, 2020, in online mode. The institute has made an amendment in the tie break policy in case students score same marks in NID DAT 2020. The policy was made for preparing the final NID DAT mains result for BDes GDPD admission of the academic year 2020-2021. The revised tie-breaking policy in NID DAT 2020 was announced by National Institute of Design on the official website.

See the NID DAT mains result by clicking HERE

Revised tie-breaking policy in NID DAT 2020

Higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in DAT Mains.

If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in DAT Prelims

If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in DAT Prelims Test Part II.

If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher total marks in questions No. 25,26 & 27 of DAT Prelims Test Part II

If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Question No.25 of DAT Prelims Test Part II

If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Question No. 26 of DAT Prelims Test Part II.

How to check NID DAT mains result 2020

Go to the official website admission.nid.edu.

Click on the link which reads, "Click here to view the Final Results of B.Des./GDPD 2020-21".

Enter your credentials like email address and date of birth.

Cross-check the details and then submit.

Your NID DAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of The National Institute of Design to know all the latest news and updates about BDes admission and NID 2020.