KTU Exam Cancelled For Junior Semester Students, Final Semester BTech Exam To Be Online

According to a report by a leading daily, Kerala Technological University has recently taken the decision to cancel the KTU exams for junior semester classes. KTU will now only conduct college-level online examination for final semester students of B.Tech. The KTU accepted academic committee’s suggestion to cancel the KTU exam for all the junior semester classes.

KTU exam cancelled

The KTU exams stand cancelled for all the junior semester students. The university will follow UGC’s recommendations in marking the students for KTU exam. The students will be awarded marks on the basis of the average grades they had in the past semester. This evaluation system will only be for the junior semester students as the final semester students of B.Tech will have to appear in a college-level online KTU exam. For the junior semester students, the 100 marks would be normalised against the internal marks out of 50. The scores would be out of a total of 150 marks and as per the decision by the syndicate, they will also be eligible for five per cent moderation marks, the report added.

If some student is not happy with his marks in the new evaluation process, they would be allowed to cancel the marks and appear for the KTU exam which the university will conduct later. However, this option will only be available for second, fourth and sixth-semester students. Second-semester students will be getting a chance to improve their marks in only two out of all the subjects.

KTU News

As per the decision by the syndicate of KTU, the final semester KTU exam will be held under the backing of individual institutions and it will be conducted online. The report by a leading daily mentioned that in the KTU exam the students will have to answer a set of questions in a prescribed period of time. The detailed procedure of this KTU exam will be notified by KTU in upcoming days. The report further added that KTU is making the arrangements on an emergency basis as the delay in conducting the KTU exam will affect the career of students and it will also hamper their higher education chances.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of KTU to know about all the latest KTU news and KTU notifications.