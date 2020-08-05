NIOS 12th Result 2020 Topper: No NIOS Class 12th Toppers List Announced As Of Yet

The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has declared the results of Class 12 on August 5, 2020, at 5 PM today. The Supreme Court that earlier ordered NIOS to deliver the results by August 7th. The NIOS has recently issued a notification about the cancellation of senior secondary and secondary examinations as well.

People who had given exams for four subjects previously would get the marks from the scores of their best three subjects. Students who have given exams for three subjects the previous time would get their marks from the best-scored subjects for NIOS exam result. Students who had appeared in one or two subjects would receive marks according to their average performance. However, for the first-timers, the authorities would take the marks from their assignment or practical exams into consideration. This year, the students have also received a one-time choice to appear in the next public exam after the COVID-19 situation improves.

NIOS 12th result 2020 Topper list

No toppers list or pass percentage revealed for NIOS 12th result of 2020 as of yet. The results of the previous year can be checked from the website's results section as well.

Image courtesy: NIOS website

NIOS result 2020: How to check the result?

Students need to visit the official website at www.nios.ac.in.

After this, they have to click on the link for NIOS result 2020

Students need to enter their Enrollment Number and captcha to check NIOS exam result.

Click on Submit.

Students can download their results and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check NIOS 12th result - https://results.nios.ac.in/home/public-exam

Image courtesy: NIOS website

NIOS Result 2020 for class 10 and 12 can be accessed on Digilocker app. Digilocker app is an online service which is provided by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India. The report further added that students will be able to access their NIOS 12th result, NIOS 10th result digital mark sheets, migration and provisional certificate online on Digilocker.

Good News for NIOS Class X and XII students!

Digital Mark sheets, Migration and Provisional Certificates for the year 1990 to 2020 are coming soon in DigiLocker. Download DigiLocker app for Online, Offline and Anytime access to your digital certificates. https://t.co/wN9OurTQax pic.twitter.com/UxEGTuOdSZ — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 23, 2020

How to get NIOS result 2020 on Digilocker app without a registered mobile number

Those students who have not provided the correct number of those students whose mobile number is not registered to NIOS will need to signup on Digilocker and link their Aadhaar numbers.

After logging in successfully, go to the browse section and select the ‘‘National Institute of Open Schooling’ in the Education category.

The required documents can then be accessed by selecting the relevant documents that one needs to access. To get the class 10 and class 12 certificates, the student will have to enter details like a year and roll number.

Digilocker app to provide documents, certificates, mark sheets online.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock