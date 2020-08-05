NIOS Result 2020: NIOS Exam Result For Class 10th And 12th To Be Out By August 7

National Institute of Open Schooling will declare the NIOS result 2020 for class 10th and 12th by August 7, 2020, Friday. The Supreme Court of India (SC) has directed the announcement of the NIOS exam result by the mentioned date. The NIOS has also recently issued a notification about the cancellation of senior secondary and secondary examinations, which had to take place from July 17, 2020. So, we have mentioned details about NIOS result 2020 and NIOS result date and other information that you must check out. Read on:

NIOS result date

National Institute of Open Schooling will release the NIOS 10th Result and NIOS 12th result by August 7, 2020. Students can check their results on the mentioned result date through the official website at www.nios.ac.in. Here are steps for them to find their mark sheet for NIOS 10th Result and NIOS 12th result:

NIOS result 2020: How to check the result?

Students need to visit the official website at www.nios.ac.in.

After which, they have to click on the link for NIOS result 2020

Students need to enter their details like hall ticket number, roll number, and name to check NIOS exam result.

They need to submit the information and wait for some time before NIOS result 2020 appears on their screen.

They also need to seek among NIOS 10th Result and NIOS 12th result to know their marks.

Later on, students can download their results and take a printout for future reference.

NIOS result 2020 evaluation

There would be a new assessment scheme for NIOS result 2020. So, we have provided information about the NIOS exam result and the evaluation process. Check it out:

People who had given exams for four subjects previously would get the marks from the scores of their best three subjects.

Students who have given exams for three subjects the previous time would get their marks from the best-scored subjects for NIOS exam result. Moreover, they need to have registered for the current year’s exams as well.

Students who had appeared in one or two subjects would receive marks according to their average performance in the last three NIOS exam result.

However, for the first-timers, the authorities would take the marks from their assignment or practical exams into consideration.

This year, the students have also received a one-time choice to appear in the next public exam after the COVID-19 situation improves.

