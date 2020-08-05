NIOS 12th Result 2020 To Be Declared Today At 5 PM, Here's How To Check

The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS will reportedly be declaring the results of Class 12 on August 5, 2020, at 5 PM. After being directed earlier by the Supreme Court that NIOS must deliver the results by August 7, the details have reportedly been revealed by the NIOS on its official website. All students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the online. The NIOS has recently even issued a notification about the cancellation of senior secondary and secondary examinations, which had to take place from July 17, 2020.

NIOS result 2020: How to check the result?

Students need to visit the official website at www.nios.ac.in.

After which, they have to click on the link for NIOS result 2020

Students need to enter their details like hall ticket number, roll number, and name to check NIOS exam result.

They need to submit the information and wait for some time before NIOS result 2020 appears on their screen.

They also need to seek among NIOS 10th Result and NIOS 12th result to know their marks.

Later on, students can download their results and take a printout for future reference.

NIOS result 2020 evaluation

People who had given exams for four subjects previously would get the marks from the scores of their best three subjects.

Students who have given exams for three subjects the previous time would get their marks from the best-scored subjects for NIOS exam result. Moreover, they need to have registered for the current year’s exams as well.

Students who had appeared in one or two subjects would receive marks according to their average performance in the last three NIOS exam result.

However, for the first-timers, the authorities would take the marks from their assignment or practical exams into consideration.

This year, the students have also received a one-time choice to appear in the next public exam after the COVID-19 situation improves.

