NIOS Exam Postponed Until Further Notice, Read In Detail About The Announcement

The fight with the highly infectious disease coronavirus continues. The situation has a grim face with the number of cases being at an all-time high. The coronavirus pandemic has not only brought life to a standstill, but major entrance examinations, school exams, tests, and recruitments are either on hold or postponed. The National Institute of Open Schooling is another centre level institution which has decided to postpone the main theory paper of Public examination of secondary and senior secondary. The move comes after India has over 6,27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 2,28,000 active cases so far. The NIOS revealed a detailed notification regarding the conduction of examinations. Read on more about the exam updates.

NIOS 10th exam and NIOS 12th exam postponed to another date

The examinations for NIOS 10th exam and NIOS 12th have been postponed until further notice. The students are urged by the authorities to continue keeping themselves posted through the notice provided by the official website. The link for the same is www.nios.ac.in, another link is www.sdmis.nios.ac. The examinations were scheduled to begin by July 17. However, the coronavirus situation is not allowing the authorities to do so as students of NIOS 10th exam and NIOS 12th are at the threat of getting exposed to the virus while writing the exams. The authorities will give an announcement regarding the revised dates soon. The notification under the number 18/2020 was released on the official website.

The notice was dated June 30, 2020. It read, “In continuation of Notification No. 14/2020 dated 01.6.2020, the Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Theory), March/April 2020 rescheduled to commence from 17th July 2020 stands postponed till further orders due to Covid-19 Pandemic situation. The NIOS learners are advised to visit NIOS website www.nios.ac.in www.sdmis.nios.ac.in for further information. This issues with the approval of the competent authority.” The notice was undersigned by B. Venkateswdran who is the director of evaluation with the NIOS.

Here is the notification shared by National Institute of Open Schooling

Image Credits: National Institute of Open Schooling official Website

