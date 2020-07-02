UPSC 2020: Engineering, Geologist Services (Mains) Become First UPSC Exams To Be Postponed

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages that are preliminary, mains and interview. The UPSC conducts various exams to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. Engineering and Geologist Services exams are also conducted by the UPSC. Read on to know the latest updates by UPSC.

ALSO READ| UPSC Allows Civil Services Prelims’ Candidates To Change Exam Centres

UPSC engineering and UPSC Geologist services 2020

The UPSC engineering services Mains exam and Geologist Services Mains exam which was scheduled for August 2020 is now postponed until further notice.

For both exams, only the candidates who had cleared the preliminary exams of UPSC engineering and geologist services were scheduled to appear in the Mains exam. The prelims exam for both Engineering and Geologist services branch were conducted in January 2020.

The Combined Geoscientist (Main) exam is of a descriptive nature and there are three papers for the candidates to appear in. While the engineering services (mains) exam has two papers in an Engineering discipline, where each paper is for 3 hours.

The marks obtained in the mains and the personal interview is then counted while deciding the final merit list.

ALSO READ| UPSC NDA Exam And Naval Academy's September 2020 Exam Details And Eligibility Criteria

In the UPSC calendar, the next exam to be conducted is NDA and NA exam which are slated for September 6. Instead of conducting two exams yearly, the National defence academy and Naval academy will hold a single exam this year in September. The Civil services exam for 2020 is slated for October 4 according to the revised UPSC exam calendar.

ALSO READ| UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2020 Registration Begins On UPSC's Official Website

UPSC 2020 recent updates about exam centres

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates to change their exam centres for the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled on October 4. Besides this, the option to change the centres for the civil services (main) examination, 2020, and the Indian Forest Service (Main) examination, 2020, is also being made available.

for the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled on October 4. Besides this, the option to change the centres for the civil services (main) examination, 2020, and the Indian Forest Service (Main) examination, 2020, is also being made available. The window of submitting the revised choice of Centers by the candidates will be done in two phases i.e. 7th-13th July 2020 (6 PM) and 20th-24th July 2020 (6 PM) on the website at - https://upsconline.nic.in.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country's coveted civil services. The UPSC has also decided to make a ‘withdrawal window’ available to the candidates on the Commission’s website during the period from 1st-8th August 2020 to allow them to withdraw their application from the test.

ALSO READ| UPSC EPFO Exam Date Postponed From October 2020, New Dates To Be Announced Later

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock