Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: How To Check DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 School Wise?

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala announced the Kerala plus two result 2020 today on July 15, 2020. The Kerala plus two results 2020 was declared online and the students can now check their results on the official websites, DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in. DHSE plus two result 2020 school wise is not available on keralaresults.nic.in. However, students can still check their results on the website. The schools can check their results on dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala plus two result 2020 highlights

According to several reports, the overall passing percentage in Kerala plus two result 2020 is 85.13%. Kerala plus two results 2020 was announced today by Education Minister of Kerala C Raveendranath. Ernakulam district has scored the highest pass percentage among all districts in Kerala. According to reports, the passing percentage of Ernakulam district in Kerala plus two result 2020 is 89.2%. The lowest-performing district in plus two results 2020 is Kasaragod with a passing percentage oof 76.68%. Over four lakh students were waiting for their Kerala plus two result in 2020.

In 2018, the passing percentage of the plus two students were 83.75% followed by 2019, which saw a slight increase to 84.33%. The Kerala Plus Two result was declared on May 8 last year. This year the Kerala plus two result 2020 was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country. This year the overall passing percentage has increased as compared to last year.

The pass percentage of students in Kerala plus two results 2020 for the following streams are as followed: Humanities - 77.76%, Commerce - 84.52%, Technical stream - 87.94%, and Art stream - 98.75%. According to several news reports, Girls (92.29 %) have outshined boys in Kerala plus two result 2020 by a huge margin. The passing percentage of girls in Kerala plus two result 2020 is 92.29% whereas that of boys is 77.22 %. Reportedly, a total of 234 students have scored 100% marks and over 18,000 students have got A+ in all the subjects.

How to check Kerala plus two school-wise result

Go to the official website of prd.kerala.gov.in. to check the DHSE plus two results 2020 school wise.

Click on the link for DHSE plus two result 2020 school wise.

You will be redirected to a new page where a candidate needs to enter the school code.

Enter the code correctly and click on submit.

The DHSE plus two result 2020 school wise will be displayed on the screen.

Download the school wise result and take a print out of it.

Check DHSE plus two school wise result directly HERE