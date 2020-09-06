'No Ban On Hiring For Govt Jobs': Centre After Circular Row Raked Up By Congress

The Centre has decided to cut down official spending and non-essential expenditure amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. A circular was issued by the Department of Expenditure to this effect on Friday. The Ministry of Finance has clarified that the decision does not curtail recruitment for government jobs, and added that "normal recruitments" will continue as usual without any curbs.

CLARIFICATION:

There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India . Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Rlwy Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/paQfrNzVo5 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 5, 2020

The Dept. of Expenditure circular dated 04 Sept 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in anyway affect or curtail recruitment. (2/2) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 5, 2020

READ | FM Sitharaman To Hold Review Meet With Heads Of Banks, NBFCs Over COVID-19 Related Stress

READ | Chidambaram Slams Centre On COVID Rise & Economic Fallout, Predicts 65L Cases By Month-end

Why was the clarification given?

The need to clarify arose after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the decision by the Centre and alleged that 'Modi Government's plan is 'Minimum Government and Maximum Privatisation'.

"COVID is just an excuse, the government's plan is to free government offices of all permanent staff, steal the youth's future and propel his own friends forward," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The government in the circular ordered for a ban on creation of new posts without the approval of DoE and if any posts were created after July 1 this year but not yet filled up then such posts will not be filled, the circular said.

“This ban will cover all creation of posts under powers which have been delegated to any organization regardless of the source of such authority or power,” it said.

“lf any posts have been created after 01.07.2020 under delegated powers or authority, without the approval of Department of Expenditure and have not yet been filled, then such posts shall not be filled,” it added.

Even the Congress demanded on Saturday demanded that the Centre should withdraw it's circular banning the creation of new posts. Congress demanded that the government should create more vacancies while filling the existing ones in the wake of the alleged rise in unemployment.

The Centre's order was in the context of reducing unnecessary expenditures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the scarce financial resources to tackle the pandemic and uplift economy.

“ln the context of the present fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on Government resources, there is a need for further economy and rationalization of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure,” the DoE order said.

“Expenditure on functions such as celebrations of Foundation Day, etc. should be discouraged or if felt necessary be appropriately curtailed,” it said. The order also directs government departments to avoid travel costs for any such functions and distribution of bags or mementoes should also be avoided. The department is an arm of the Union finance ministry. The order by DoE also restricts the government offices and bodies to print of books, publications and documents on imported paper, except for printing done abroad by the Indian missions.

READ | Chidambaram Slams Govt Over GDP Fall, Says 'will Take Months To Register Positive Growth'

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 40 Lakhs; Punjab CM Out Of Isolation