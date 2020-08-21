NTA 2020 Exam Dates: UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU entrance Test & Other Exam Dates Announced

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released NTA 2020 exam dates for various examinations. The NTA 2020 exam dates were released by the National Testing Agency on its official website nta.ac.in. All the candidates can now go to the official website to see the revised NTA 2020 exam dates. The revised NTA 2020 exam dates were released by NTA on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The revised NTA exam schedule includes revised dates for UGC NET, Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET 2020, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, AIEEA 2020 ICAR exam date, among others. Here is everything you need to know about the revised NTA 2020 exam dates.

NTA 2020 exam dates

The official notification by the National Testing Agency regarding NTA 2020 exam dates read, “Keeping in view the academic interest of a large number of students, the Ministry of Hoem Affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD (now MoE) for conducting various Entrance Examinations in the month of September 2020. Accordingly, in modification dates announced earlier and in consultation with respective admitting/user organisations, the National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the following Examinations as per details given below against each examination."

See the UGC NET date, DUET 2020 date and other exam schedules here:

Also Read | UGC Exams: Himachal Pradesh High Court Stays Final Year Exams Until SC's Order

Also Read | UGC Opposes Maharashtra & Delhi Cancelling Final Year Exams: 'Higher Education Affected'

NTA 2020 exam dates: Complete schedule

Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET 2020 date – September 6, 2020, to September 11, 2020

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, AIEEA 2020 ICAR exam date of Bachelor degree programmes – September 7, 2020, to September 8, 2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT (MBA) entrance examination 2020 – September 15, 2020

UGC NET date – September 16 to September 18, 2020, and September 21 to September 25, 2020

All India AYUSH postgraduate entrance test (AIAPGET) 2020 – September 28, 2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance examination 2020 – October 4, 2020

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, AIEEA 2020, Master Degree programs (PG) and doctoral degree programs and award of JRF/SRS (PhD) – To be announced shortly

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh HC Stays Final Year UGC Exams, Awaits Top Court's Decision Tomorrow

See the official notification by the National Testing Agency about NTA 2020 exam dates HERE

The NTA also announced that the admit cards for all these examinations will be made available 15 days prior to the actual exam dates. The admit card will have details like the exam date, time and venue of the exam centres. The exams were initially scheduled in the month of May and June but had to be postponed because of the pandemic situation in India. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of each exam and NTA as mentioned in the notification to know about all the details and latest updates about NTA 2020 exam dates.