NTA Extends Dates For Submission Of Online Forms For Various Exams. Here Is The Full List

Education

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended dates for submission of online application forms for various examinations owing to the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended dates for submission of online application forms for various examinations owing to the 21-day lockdown period in the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic. Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal announced this decision after which the dates were extended by one month.

Here are the revised dates

1. National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020 date postponed to 30.04.2020

2. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. and Open Mat (MBA) date postponed to 30.04.2020

3. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020 date postponed to 30.04.2020

4. Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 date postponed to 30.04.2020

5. UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 date postponed to 16.05.2020

6. CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 date postponed to 15.05.2020

7. All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 date postponed to 31.05.2020

First Published:
