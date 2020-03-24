11th Public Exam Postponed Or Cancelled? Here Are All The Details

Coronavirus has caused a lot of problems all over the world. As with other countries, numerous exams in Indian have been either cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the Board of Tamil Nadu also made an announcement regarding their 11th public exam. Take a look at some more details about it.

11th public exam postponed or cancelled?

The Board of Tamil Nadu recently made an announcement about the postponement of the 11th Public Exam 2020 that was scheduled to be conducted in March 2020. As per the 11th public exam timetable, the exam was going to held on March 26, 2020. The decision of postponing the exam was taken for the safety of the students due to the Coronavirus outbreak all over India.

Other exams in Tamil Nadu

Not only the 11th public exam is postponed but also some other exams were cancelled due to the spread of the deadly virus. Schools, colleges and other educational academies are also closed till March 31, 2020. The Board of Tamil Nadu has also taken a decision to postpone class 10 (TN SSLC exams) and class 12 exams. The exams were scheduled to take place from March 27 to April 15, 2020. All the teachers are working from home till March 31, 2020. The state and the national board exams have also been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Following that, the new dates of the same will be announced after March 31.

#BREAKING | 10th Grade Board Exams are postponed in view of #CoronavirusOutbreak. 11th and 12th Grade Board Exams will be conducted as per the Exam Schedule.- @CMOTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/xLRI0Qoij2 — Puthiya Thalaimurai (@PTTVEnglish) March 21, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu and all over India

Till now, there are 12 cases in Tamil Nadu, out of which 1 is recovered. Speaking about India, the total cases in India is 504. The most affected state in India now is Kerala that has 95 cases confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which four people have recovered.

