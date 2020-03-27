The Debate
NEET 2020, Medical Entrance Exam Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Education

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
NEET

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, also called NEET 2020 keeping in mind the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier scheduled the NEET 2020 on May 3, 2020. However keeping in mind the current escalation of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, and the 21-day nationwide lockdown the NTA decided the push it to a date that is yet to be disclosed. 

Read: Neet Exam 2020 - Registration, Application Form, Exam Date, Admit Card And Other Details

Read: JEE Mains To Be Postponed Until Further Notice In Wake Of Coronavirus: HRD Ministry Order

JEE Main, CBSE Board exams postponed

Previously the NTA was supposed to release the admit cards for NEET 2020 on March 27, that is today. This comes shortly after the HRD ministry on March 18 released an advisory mentioning the postponement of the Joint-Entrance Exam (JEE) for the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and other engineering college admissions till further notice.The exam was scheduled to be held between April 5 and April 11 earlier. The new date will be announced on March 31. The CBSE has also decided to reschedule the Class 12th board exams on March 31, 2020, April 4, 2020, and April 1, 2020, respectively. 

Read: Neet 2020 Update: NTA To Postpone Examination Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

Read: CBSE Instructs Centres To Ensure Adequate Distance Between Students Appearing For Exams

First Published:
COMMENT
