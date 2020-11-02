NTA ICAR Result 2020 Of AIEEA And AICE Announced, Check How To Download Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, declared the NTA ICAR result 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and also the ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD on the official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the ICAR 2020 examinations can go to the official website at icar.nta.nic.in and check the NTA ICAR result 2020. Ever since the conduct of the examination, candidates had been eagerly waiting for the NTA ICAR result 2020. The wait for the students is now over as the NTA ICAR result 2020 is announced. For all the people who are curious about NTA ICAR result 2020 and how to check it, here is everything you need to know about it.

NTA ICAR result 2020

The National Testing Agency had conducted the ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination on September 16, 17 and 22 this year. ICAR AIEEA PG and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) –JRF/SRF(PhD) 2020 exam was held on September 23, 2020. As the NTA ICAR result 2020, ICAR AIEEA result 2020 and ICAR AICE result 2020 has been declared, candidates can expect the counselling schedule and details based on the result soon on the website. Those candidates who clear the examination will be eligible for the counselling rounds. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Here is a look at how to do the AICAR AICE result 2020 and AIEEA result 2020 download from the official website of the NTA ICAR 2020.

How to download NTA ICAR result 2020

Go to the official website of the NTA ICAR 2020 at icar.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the links of the desired examination like ICAR AIEEA result 2020 and ICAR AICE result 2020 and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials like application number, date of birth, security pin, among others.

Cross-check all the details once and click on submit.

Your NTA ICAR result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NTA ICAR result 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

Direct links of NTA ICAR result 2020

For all the latest updates and news related to the NTA ICAR result 2020, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the NTA ICAR 2020.

