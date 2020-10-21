ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2020 Released By NTA For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Courses

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020. The NTA has released the provisional ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020 along with the question papers for the recently concluded exams. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance examination can now go to the official NTA ICAR AIEEA 2020 portal at icar.nta.nic.in to do the ICAR AIEEA Answer key download. The ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020 was released yesterday on October 20, 2020. For all the people who are wondering about the ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020

The ICAR AIEEA entrance exam for UG programmes was held on September 16, 17 and 22 this year. For the PG programmes, NTA ICAR AIEEA 2020 entrance examination was held on September 23, 2020. The provisional ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020 has been made available for both the UG and PG courses. The candidates can do the ICAR AIEEA answer key download by using two options. In the first options, a candidate needs to enter their application number and password. In the second option, the candidate needs to login by using their application number and date of birth.

The candidates can challenge ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020’s answers if there are any problems in it. Within the stipulated time the candidate can check the correct answers and raise objections to the NTA to make the changes in the provisional ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020. The NTA will then evaluate the same and make the changes in the final ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020. The candidate can also calculate their possible score in the entrance examination by doing the ICAR AIEEA Answer key download. Here is a look at how to do ICAR AIEEA Answer key download.

How to do ICAR AIEEA Answer key download?

Go to the official exam portal at icar.nta.nic.in.

Scroll down and look out for the link of ICAR AIEEA answer key download and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Select the desired login option from the two links provided.

Login using correct credentials and submit.

Your ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Do the ICAR AIEEA Answer key download and raise challenges if found any in the provisional ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020.

Direct link for ICAR AIEEA Answer key download for UG courses HERE

Candidates have been eagerly waiting for their ICAR AIEEA result 2020. As the NTA has released the provisional ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020, it will now be releasing the final ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020. After that, the ICAR AIEEA result 2020 will be declared. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to the ICAR AIEEA result 2020.

Image Credits: Shutterstock