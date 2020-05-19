NTA Reopens JEE Mains Applications Till May 24, Previous Applicants To Get Edit Option

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the online application forms for JEE Main 2020 examination for students who missed out on submitting their applications due to the Coronavirus outbreak. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while announcing fresh application dates stated that this special window is to help students who have dropped plans to study abroad. Candidates can submit their JEE Main application form at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in till May 24.

The window to complete and submit the online application will be open till 5 pm on May 24 while students can pay fees up to 11:15 pm. The fee can be paid through digital payment app Paytm, net banking or credit/debit cards.

📢Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India.



I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.

Hurry! Forms available till 24th May. pic.twitter.com/hSwXQ9GBjX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

Apart from this, those candidates who have already applied for the JEE Main exam, a one-time edit option will also be made available. Candidates who are stranded in any city or wish to change their exam centres can avail this option. This has been enabled to ensure that candidates have to travel the least for the exam amid the global pandemic. The one-time edit option will be available from May 25 to May 31.

JEE Main to be held between 18-23 July

The HRD Minister had earlier announced that the JEE Main exam will be held between July 18 and July 23 after it was postponed due to the lockdown. As many as 9 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam earlier. While JEE Main is an entrance exam for NITs and other engineering colleges, it is a prerequisite for JEE Advanced – entrance exam for IITs. JEE Advanced will be held on August 23.

Meanwhile, the exam pattern for JEE Main has also been changed from this year onwards. There will be a total of 75 questions, of which each session has 20 MCQs and five long-form questions. The long-form questions are a new addition. Each question will score four marks and for wrong marks, one mark will be deducted for MCQs. However, there will be no negative marking in the long-form questions.

