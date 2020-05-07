HRD Ministry Announces Modifications In PMRF Scheme To Boost Research In India

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday announced that in order to encourage research in the country, certain amendments have been made in the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme including a reduction in the GATE score and broadening the channels of entries.

Following the new amendments, for students from any recognised institute/ university (other than IISc/ IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIEST/CF IIITs), the requirement of GATE Score is reduced to 650 from 750 apart from minimum CGPA of 8 or equivalent. The Minister also added that there will now be two channels of entries, one direct entry and lateral entry.

The HRD Minister stated that in the lateral entry, students, who are pursuing PhD in PMRF granting institutions (completed 12 months or 24 months as per certain requirements) can also now apply to become fellow under the scheme as per new guidelines. Pokhriyal further highlighted that NITs can also become PMRF Granting institution. The Union Minister stated that these modifications were being done so that more students could avail of the benefit under the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme.

"The Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) Scheme has been designed for improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country. With attractive fellowships, the scheme seeks to attract the best talent into research thereby realizing the vision of development through innovation."

The scheme which was announced in the Union Budget 2018-19 can be availed by the students in the Academic Year 2020-21 via institutes which can offer PMRF including all the IITs, IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and some of the top Central Universities/NITs that offer science and/or technology degrees.

Ramesh Pokhriyal further highlighted that the candidates will be selected through a rigorous selection process and their performance will be reviewed suitably through a national convention.

(With ANI Inputs)