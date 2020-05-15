NTA UGC NET 2020: Deadline For Candidate Applications Pushed To May 31 Due To Lockdown

The National Testing Agency (NTA) how now extended the deadline to submit applications. Interested candidates can now apply for the UGC NET 2020 exams until May 31, 2020. Read to learn more details about the extended deadline and the NTA UGC NET 2020 exam dates.

NTA UGC NET 2020 deadline for exam applications extended to May 31, 2020

The final date for NTA UGC NET 2020 applications has now been pushed back to May 31, 2020. This decision was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has led to a countrywide lockdown. Interested candidates who have still not registered for the NTA UGC NET 2020 exam can go to the official website and register at any time until May 31, 2020, 11:50 PM.

As of now, the NTA has no plans to further extend the application date. So interested candidates need to register as soon as possible. After May 31, no more applications will be accepted.

The initial final date of application was April 16, 2020. However, the country was in lockdown at that time, so the final date was pushed back to May 16, 2020. But the lockdown has still not ended, so the NTA had to push back the final date once more. The extended deadline was officially announced by Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

According to the dates provided on the official website, NTA UGC NET 2020 exams will be held from June 15 to 20. However, these dates are subject to changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA UGC NET exam is meant for those who want to apply for the post of 'Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor'. The exam will consist of two papers, both of which will have a three-hour time limit.

