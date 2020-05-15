AP SSC Exam 2020 Time Table Out, 10th Board Exams Starting From July 10 | See Details

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), which conducts the AP SSC Exam 2020, has postponed the 10th class exams from March 31 to April 17, 2020, to July 10 to July 17, 2020. Check out the latest updates given by AP Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

AP SSC EXAM latest update

Andra Pradesh State government announced the time table for 10 the class board exams yesterday. The 10th class Board exams are scheduled from July 10 to July 17, 2020.

The main decision that the state government took was instead of conducting 11 papers as per the usual norms, the state govt. would now be conducting only 6 papers fo the AP 10th class board exams

Exams will start from morning 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm.

The state government decided to conduct a single paper for each subject. Earlier, there were two papers conducted for each subject except for the second language paper. So now instead of 11 papers, students will give only 6 papers. Where the 7th paper would only be for those OSSC students who have opted for the Vocational course.

Students can visit the official website of BSEAP to check any latest announcements and download the AP SSC Time Table 2020. The official link is http://bseap.org/. Take a look at how the official website of the AP SSC board looks like.

AP SSC time table 2020

The AP SSC exams would be conducted each day starting from July 10. There are no gaps between the exams .

. The exam will also be conducted on a Sunday.

Apart from following social distancing in the examination centres, the AP education minister Adimulapu Suresh declared that only a specific number of students would be allocated to each exam hall. The students would also have to wear face masks in the exam hall.

Check out the official time table released by the AP SSC board.

How to download a hall ticket for AP SSC exam 2020

BSEAP admit card login -

Login to BSEAP Official website via www.bseap.org

Click on SSC 2020 Hall Ticket link

Enter the enrollment number and date of birth

Click on Download

AP Class 10 Hall Tickets will appear

Take the printout

