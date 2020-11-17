OAVS Eligibility Criteria: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Vacancy Details

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan or OAVS has recently published a notice for OAVS recruitment 2020. If you aspire to be a teacher or want to teach in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya schools all over Odisha, you need to know the details about OAVS eligibility criteria 2020.

OAVS eligibility Criteria

● One should pass class tenth in their first language.

● One should study a language till their Xth standard. Those who have not studied this language till their class X should have passed an examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Cuttack, and Odisha up to higher secondary standard.

● The candidates should have passed graduation in their subject from any University in the state of Odisha (for TGT). For the post of PGT teachers, one should have a valid master’s degree from any recognised university.

● The candidate should have passed Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) conducted by BSE or Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE according to the NCTE guidelines.

● If one has not passed the OSSTET or CTET but fulfils other OAVS eligibility criteria conditions, he or she can also apply on the condition that they will pass the examination within three years of joining the job.

● The candidate must be proficient in teaching students in both Odia and English medium.

● Knowledge of computer application is desirable in all posts.

● One should have two years of graduation degree along with B.Ed. degree or four years integrated course in their relevant subject to be eligible to apply.

● For the PGT teacher post, one should have two years of integrated PG Course or PG in a relevant discipline and B.Ed.degree from any recognised university.

● For the post of principal, one must have a PG degree along with a B.Ed. degree and relevant experience in the past.

● For the post of PET, one should have a graduate or postgraduate degree in Physical education i.e., B.P.Ed or M.P.Ed from any recognised central or state university or educational institute.

● For the post of Computer teacher, candidates with B.E or B. Tech in CS or IT or MCA or M.SC in IT or BCA or B.Sc. in CS or DOEACC or NIELIT course in computer science can furnish their OAVS syllabus

● The age limit for the post of Principal is from 32 years to 50 years.

● For the post of PGT and TGT, the limit is 21 years to 32 years.

OAVS conducts a written test along with an interview. Any aspirant who passes these two steps is eligible for the post of a teacher in the OAVS. One can check the OAVS syllabus and question pattern on their official site to get more details about it.