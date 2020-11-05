AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET Exam Results Have Been Declared Now; Exam Was Conducted On October 1

The AP LAWCET results along with the AP PGLCET results have been declared today on November 5th. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can now check their results from the official website of AP SCHE at sche.ap.gov.in. The exams were conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of APSCHE. AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET exams were then conducted on October 1st from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The authorities had earlier released the answer keys for both AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET on October 3rd. Later the authorities also conducted a special exam for those candidates who were unable to give the exam on Oct. 1st as they were affected by COVID on the exam date. Read on to know more about AP LAWCET results 2020 and AP PGLCET results 2020.

AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET results 2020

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET and PGCLET at sche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link to check ‘AP LAWCET 2020 Results’ or 'AP PGLCET 2020 Results'

Enter the Login ID, Roll Number, Password or Date of Birth

Check your result and take a print out of the same after AP LAWCET result download and AP PGLCET result download.

The rank card would be published later after a week on the official website itself.

Candidates need to have 35% i.e. 42 marks out of 120, to qualify in the AP LAWCET 2020 exam. However, there are no minimum marks for the SC and ST category to qualify the exam for ranking. Meanwhile, the AP PGLCET exam needs a minimum scoring of 25% i.e. 30 marks out of 120 to rank in the exam. There are no minimum qualifying marks for SC and ST category as well. AP LAWCET 2020 is the law entrance exam for admissions of the students into the 3 years or 5-year law courses for the academic year 2020-21.

AP LAWCET is actually a state exam conducted for students wanting admission in the law courses in various government or private colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Each college will release its category wise cut off. However, APSCHE authorities will also release the same on their official website. candidates equal or more than the cut off can then undergo the further counselling process for the 3 year LLB and 5 years Integrated LLB undergraduate course in AP colleges.

