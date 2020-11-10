NTA Duet LLB Result 2020: NTA Releases Delhi University LLB Entrance Exam's Scorecard

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) LLB 2020 scorecards have finally been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The scorecard is available on NTA’s official website nta.ac.in. The entrance DUET LLB 2020 examination was conducted from 6 to 11 September across 24 cities India. Read on to find out, “How to download the DUET LLB scorecard 2020?”

NTA DUET LLB Result 2020

How to download the DUET LLB scorecard 2020?

Visit the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, nta.ac.in

On the homepage under Latest tab, candidates will find, “Display of Score Card for LLB Course of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020”.

Once the candidate clicks on the tab, a PDF document will open where the link to download the scorecard will be mentioned.

After tapping on the link the candidate will be directed to a new page where they will have to enter form number and date of birth.

Press the Login button.

The DUET LLB entrance result 2020 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print.

Candidates must know that the DUET LLB 2020 scorecard will mention the detailed marks secured by the candidates in the entrance examination.

According to the NTA's official website, students who qualify the DUET LLB 2020 exam will have to appear for the counselling and seat allocation rounds. All the candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the cut off marks determined by the NTA itself. The examination had 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper had questions ranging from general awareness, reasoning, language comprehension (Hindi and English). Subject knowledge was required to be up to the level of Class 10. The entrance examination was conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. All the candidates who have qualified the DU LLB entrance test are now eligible for admissions to three-year LLB courses offered by Campus Law Centre, Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II of the University of Delhi.

NTA: About the Institution

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an Indian government agency which has been approved by the Union Council of Ministers. According to its official website, it was established in November 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. Vineet Joshi, who was appointed by the central government, has served as the first Director-General of the agency. NTA is responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 result-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).

