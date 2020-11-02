NTA IIMC Entrance Result 2020 Is Out Now; Check IIMC Exam Cut-off & Rank List

The Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC) has recently released results for various PG exams. The exam was conducted by NTA i.e. the National Testing Agency on October 18. Every year, IIMC conducts the exam to select candidates for the PG diploma courses in courses like English journalism, Hindi journalism, Urdu journalism, Radio and TV, advertisement and public relations (ADPR) and in Malayalam, Marathi and Odia language. The students are then selected to study in the 6 campuses spread across the country. Check how to download your NTA IIMC entrance result 2020. Candidates can check the results on the official website of IIMC 2020 at iimc.nic.in.

NTA IIMC entrance result 2020 cut-off

NTA IIMC has revealed that the cut-off for General category candidates for the various subjects. Candidates are requested to check their rank list and secure their admission at the maximum by November 6. For this candidates need to check their course and the institute-wise merit list. Read below the complete set of instructions released by the IIMC authorities.

English journalism - 90 percentile.

Hindi, Radio & TV Journalism- 94 percentile

Advertising and Public Relations- 98 percentile

Odia Journalism- 80 percentile

Urdu, Malayalam Journalism- 72 percentile

Marathi Journalism- 76 percentile

Image credits: IIMC website

IIMC result: How to check NTA IIMC 2020 results?

Visit the official website at iimc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Click on the 'course wise results'

A PDF sheet would be visible where candidates can check their roll number. If the candidate is selected, their roll number would be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF for future reference.

This year in 2020, 4,621 candidates had applied for the exam. Out of which, 3,707 had actually appeared for the online entrance tests held on October 18 for 8 courses. Candidates who had cleared the exam would be given a period of maximum 8 days until November 6, to secure their admission, by depositing their fees online. Successful candidates also need to send the scanned copies of their qualifications to the mail id at iimcadmissions2020@gmail.com. Those candidates who are claiming the OBC/SC/ST/PH-PWD as well as EWS reservations should submit the certificates provided by the specific authorities. Candidates should note that any vacancy that arises out of the first result list would be then filled as per the ranks of the candidates.

