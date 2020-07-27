Odisha 10th Result 2020: BSE Odisha 10th Result Likely To Be Out On July 29

Almost 5.34 lakh students are waiting for the results of BSE Odisha 10th results. The Board of Secondary Education or BSE is likely to declare the results of the class 10th exam on July 29, 2020, that is on Wednesday. According to the official notification, the results are likely to be declared through a video conference at 9 am IST. Students can check the results once it is out on the official website at 11.30 am as per the notification. The link for the same is bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha 10th result likely to be out on July 29

The coronavirus situation did not cause any discrepancy to the examination dates in the State. However, it did affect the evaluation process. As the country was under a strict lockdown for over 2 months, the evaluation was pushed to June. The evaluation procedure of lakhs of papers was finished in the month of June by the examination department.

Apart from this, the class 12th papers were also affected by the pandemic situation. The board cancelled all examinations of class 12th due to the pandemic. Originally the exams were scheduled between March 23 to 28. Thousands of students were to appear for the examinations which had to be cancelled.

In 2019, over 6 lakh students had appeared for Odisha BSE Class 10th exams. Passing percentage for the overall students was 70.78%. Odisha also follows the grading methods. The evaluation in 2019 was as follows-

1181 candidates procured A1 grade

9,938 candidates procured A2 grade

24,991 candidates procured B1 grade

46,319 candidates procured B2 grade

For Odisha 10th result, students can follow the guideline mentioned below

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for Odisha 10th result will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy to check their 10th result.

How to check Odisha 10th result 2020?

Copy the link above and paste on the search bar for Odisha 10th result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the BSE Odisha result website. You will see 'Get Result’, click on it. There will be an option to fill details. Enter the admit card details and seat number of Odisha result 2020 Click enter for Odisha 10th result 2020. Check for the name and results on BSE Odisha result Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of Odisha 10th result 2020

