Odisha Result 2020: Odisha 10 And HSC Result Date And Time To Come Out Today

The Board of Secondary Education would release Odisha 10th result date and time this week. According to reports, the board would announce the Odisha Result 2020 date on July 27, 2020. So, students can check their mark sheet on the official website of BSE Odisha at www.bseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in. Therefore, we have mentioned details about the announcement of Odisha 10th result date that you must check out. Read on:

Odisha HSC result date and time

BSE Odisha result 2020 would reportedly appear online during this week. So, students would be able to check their Odisha 10th result through official websites such as www.bseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in. According to a report, Board secretary Ramashis Hazra revealed that the Odisha HSC Result date would come out on July 27, 2020, Monday. He said that the officials would declare the BSE Odisha Result 2020 by the end of July.

Odisha HSC result date postponed amid pandemic

As per a report, around 5.34 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exams. Though the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect the conduct of papers, the BSE Odisha Result 2020 has witnessed a delay. It happened because of the postponement in the evaluation process. The board reportedly completed the same in June. Here’s how students can check their BSE Odisha Result 2020 after its announcement. Check steps:

How to check BSE Odisha Result 2020 online?

Students can check their BSE Odisha Result 2020 on the official websites at www.bseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in. They can also check through third-party websites. So, we have mentioned steps for candidates to find their BSE Odisha Result 2020 online.

Students have to visit the official website of BSE Odisha Result 2020

They need to find and click on the Odisha 10th result download link

Candidates can proceed by entering their roll number before Odisha 10th result displays on the screen

So, they can download and print out the BSE Odisha Result 2020 for future reference

Odisha result 2020 for class 12th result date

On the other hand, the result for the class 12th exam would reportedly come out in August. The board cancelled the pending exams which had to take place between March 23 to March 28. It also announced an assessment scheme for the remaining examinations for subjects like Economics, Statistics, Biology, as well as Geography. So, those who appeared in over three exams would achieve the average of marks in the papers which could not take place. Moreover, students who had appeared in three papers would receive the average of their best performance in the two exams.

