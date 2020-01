OFB Recruitment 2020 Notification Is Out; Here Are All The Details About It

The Ordnance Factory Board has invited applications for various posts of Trade Apprentice for approximately 6060 vacancies. The vacancies include 3847 ITI and 2219 Non-ITI, as part of OFB’s Skill India Mission. Read on for further details.

Important dates:

Online Application starts: January 10, 2020

Online application closes on February 09, 2020.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Non-ITI: Candidate must have passed Madhyamik with 55% Marks in aggregate and with 40% marks in Mathematics and Science each.

ITI: Candidate Should have passed relevant trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT or any other authority.

OFB Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 15 to 24 years (Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates)

OFB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Chandigarh – 46 Posts

Madhya Pradesh (MP, Grey Iron Foundry, Jabalpur) – 176 Posts

Madhya Pradesh (Ordnance Factory, Itarsi) - 146 Posts

Madhya Pradesh (Ordnance Factory, Khamaria, Jabalpur) – 84 Posts

Madhya Pradesh (Ordnance Factory, Katni) – 30 Posts

Madhya Pradesh (Vehicle Factory Jabalpur) – 98 Posts

Maharashtra (High Explosive Factory Kirkee, Pune) – 92 Posts

Maharashtra (Machine Tool Prototype Factory, Ambernath, Thane)– 91 Posts

Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Nagpur) – 375 Posts

Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Ambernath, Thane) – 110 Posts

Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Bhandara) – 256 Posts

Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Bhusawa) – 103 Posts

Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Chanda, Chandrapur) – 227 Posts

Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Dehu Road, Pune) – 19 Posts

Maharashtra (Ordnance Factory Varangaon) – 163 Posts

Maharashtra (Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune) – 424 Posts

Orissa (Ordnance Factory Badmal, Bolangir) – 63 Posts

Tamil Nadu (Cordite Factory Arvankadu) – 187 Posts

Tamil Nadu (Engine Factory Avadi, Chennai) – 128 Posts

Tamil Nadu (Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, Tiruchirapalli)- 89 Posts

Tamil Nadu (Heavy Vehicles Factory Avadi , Chennai) – 265 Posts

Tamil Nadu (Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi, Chennai) – 242 Posts

Tamil Nadu (Ordnance Factory Tiruchirapalli) – 178 Posts

Telangana (Ordnance Factory Project Medak, Hyderabad) – 438 Posts

Uttar Pradesh (Ordnance Clothing Factory Shahjahanpur) – 282 Posts

Uttar Pradesh (Field Gun Factory Kanpur) – 55 Posts

Uttar Pradesh (Ordnance Equipment Factory Hazratpur) – 49 Posts

Uttar Pradesh (Ordnance Factory Kanpur) – 295 Posts

Uttar Pradesh (Ordnance Factory Muradnagar) – 178 Posts

Uttar Pradesh (Ordnance Parachute Factory Kanpur) – 181 Posts

Uttar Pradesh (Small Arms Factory Kanpur) – 123 Posts

Uttarakhand (Ordnance Factory Dehradun) – 77 Posts

Uttarakhand (Opto Electronic Factory Dehradun) - 151 Posts

West Bengal (Gun and Shell Factory, Cossipore) – 104 Posts

West Bengal (Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore) – 248 Posts

West Bengal (Ordnance Factory Dum Dum, Kolkata) – 57 Posts

West Bengal (Rifle Factory Ishapore, Kolkata) – 174 Posts

