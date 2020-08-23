Rahul Gandhi Urges Centre To Listen To 'students Ke Mann Ki Baat' Over JEE, NEET Exams

Turning around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to hear "students ke mann ki baat" and give an acceptable solution for the JEE and the NEET exams. He further said that the government must take into account concerns of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations.

The NEET exam will be held on September 13, while JEE (Main) too will be held from 1st September to 6th September 2020. Taking to Twitter, asserted the central government to hear the voice of students and arrive at an acceptable solution.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए।



GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2020

There have been demands from several students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases. Furthermore, lashing out at the Centre's move to conduct NEET and JEE (Main) in September, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi also said that the Government of India and the test-taking institutions should consider the demands of students and the parents properly

कोरोना को लेकर देश में परिस्थितियां अभी सामान्य नहीं हुईं हैं। ऐसे में अगर NEET और JEE परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं व उनके अभिभावकों ने कुछ चिंताएं जाहिर की हैं तो भारत सरकार व टेस्ट कराने वाली संस्थाओं को उस पर सही से सोच विचार करना चाहिए#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 23, 2020

Centre's arrangement for NEET and JEE (Main)

Preparing for the JEE (Main), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards which are scheduled for 1st September to 6th September 2020. Till date, out of a total of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% of candidates have been given the first choice of their preference and only 120 candidates have requested for a change in centre cities allotted to them, stated Centre.

Moreover, NTA had provided the option to candidates of JEE (Main) to change their centre cities five times, and 63931 candidates availed the same. Similarly, NTA provided the same option for NEET (UG) candidates - about 95,000 candidates availed the same, stated Centre. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 % of candidates were given the first city prefered. The Admit Cards for the NEET exam will be released shortly and the exam will be held on 13 September 2020. The Centre stated that elaborate arrangements have been made to sanitise the centres before and after the conduct of the examinations, give fresh masks and (on demand) hand gloves in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

