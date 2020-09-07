ONGC Apprentice Result Merit List For Recruitment Likely To Be Announced Today

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited i.e. ONGC, India is set to release the ONGC Apprentice Merit List for 2020. The ONGC Apprentice Merit List is for the recruitment of 4182 posts as Trade & Technician Apprentice. According to the official notification mentioned on the ONGC Apprentice website, the Apprentice merit list 2020 will be out today on September 7th. The results were earlier slated to be out on September 3 but were delayed due to technical issues. The result is likely to be out on September 7th at 10 am according to the official notification. However, as of 10 am the merit list was not uploaded on the website today. Candidates who have applied for the ONGC Recruitment 2020 are advised to check the corporations official website regularly.
According to the corporation's official website, the Merit List will be made available in the form of a pdf document. Candidates will be able to check the ONGC merit list 2020 on www.ongcapprentices.co.in or ongcindia.com, apprenticeshipindia.org. The list will be made available trade wise & sector-wise. The educational qualification required for candidates to apply in this recruitment drive was ITI, Diploma, or Bachelor’s Degree.
ONGC will be releasing the merit list for Gujarat, Kakinada, Mumbai, Assam, Tripura, and other work centres. There are 4182 vacancies for Trade and Technician Apprentices for Accountant, Assistant HR, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Draughtsman, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, and other Trade posts. The dates for candidate registration were between 29 July 2020 to 17 August 2020.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock