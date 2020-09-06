UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For 610 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released an official notification on September 5 inviting candidates to apply for 610 posts including Mines Officer, Assistant Professor in different specialists among others. All aspirants have the chance to secure a position by going through the online application process of UPPSC Recruitment 2020 while the last date to apply for the same is October 5. According to official UPPSC notification, the last date to submit the fee is October 1.

Breakdown of all 610 posts offered by UPPSC

Principal (Allopathy) - 1

Medical Officer (Allopath) - 3

Vetting Officer - 1

Veterinary Medical Officer - 215

Medical Officer (Allopath) General Recruitment - 256

Joint Director - 1

Deputy Director - 1

Assistant Planner- (General Recruitment) - 8

Engineers - 4

Assistant Professor in different specialities - 88

Mines Officer - 3

Assistant Professor in different specialists - 29

How to apply for UPPSC jobs?

As described in official instructions:

Log on http://uppsc.up.nic.in to access the home page of the “Candidate Segment”. Before filling up the form candidates are advised to carefully go through the Relevant Notification published in the Employment News and also available in the “All Notifications/Advertisements” in Candidate segment page. Place the mouse over the “All Notifications/Advertisements” menu to view all details of notifications with respective of vacancies/post. Click on “All Notifications/Advertisements” link would take you to the list of all the active Notifications, where you can select to apply for any of the listed notification by clicking on the link “Apply” against each notification. Click on the “Apply” button it will open the option "Candidate Registration". For Part-I Candidate Registration process you have to click on “Candidate Registration” option it will fetch out Candidate Basic Registration page in which the candidates have to fill fundamental information, particulars and details asked for. Fields with the pink colour background are mandatory and essential to be filled in by the candidate. Every field has clear instructions for filling up are written which should be carefully read and strictly followed by the candidates while filling up the form. Read User guidelines carefully using “User Instruction” option. The Application submission of form divided into two options namely “Candidate Registration” and “Submit Application Form”. After filling all particulars there is provision for preview your detail before final submission of application form on clicking on “Preview” button. The preview page will display all facts/particulars that you have mentioned on entry time if you are sure with filled details then click on “Submit” button to finally push data into server with successfully submission report that you can print. Otherwise using the “Back” button option you can modify your details.

Image: Representative/Unsplash