OPSC 2020 Recruitment : Exam Date For The Post Of Assistant Fisheries Officer Announced

Odisha Public Service Commission OPSC 2020 has released the examination dates for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer. The details are updated on the official website of OPSC. The information regarding the exam location, exam date, hall tickets is available on the official notification that is available on the OPSC official website OPSC.GOV.IN.

OPSC 2020, the recruitment has been started for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer. The Odisha Public Service Commission is looking for young, committed and passionate workers for various positions. The examination for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer will be conducted on March 22 in the year 2020. The official website of OPSC will soon be releasing the admit card for the students who are appearing for this exam.

OPSC exam date for Assistant Fisheries Officer

Name of the organization Odisha Public Service Commission Post Name Assistant Fisheries Officer Number of Vacancies Various posts Examination Date March 23, 2020 Admit Card release date To be announced Official Notification for the examination date OPSC Written Exam for AFO Selection Process Written Test, Interview and Document Verification Job Location Odisha

The official website of OPSC 2020 will soon be releasing the admit card. Here are the steps that need to be followed for downloading the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Admit Card for 2020.

The candidates need to follow the stepwise procedure to download their admit card. Follow these steps

Check the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission,

The candidates will have to enter the application number and the password to log in.

Click on the Login button

Go through the details that will be displayed once the page of your OPSC Admit Card loads

Download your OPSC Admit Card

Take a screenshot of the print out of your admit card for future use.

