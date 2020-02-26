MAT Result For February 2020 Exam Out; Follow These Steps To Check The Results

MAT Management Aptitude Test is a standardised test taken in order to get into Business Schools since 1998. These exams help in the screening of candidates for further MBA admissions. MAT was approved as the national level test in the year 2003 by Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD. MAT scores can be considered as the admission input based on the scorecards that are issued to the candidates.

The candidates who have appeared for the MAT exams which was held on February 16 which was the paper-based test and the computer-based test was held on February 02. The MAT results for the year 2020 will be out on February 28. Here are steps on how the candidates can check their MAT result for the year 2020.

How to check MAT Result 2020?

The candidates will have to download their scorecard in order to check their results. There are some steps that the candidate will have to follow to download their MAT Result scorecard.

Step 1 The candidate will have to visit the official website of the MAT exam

Step 2 The candidate will have to click on the download or view option which will be given there

Step 3 The candidate then has to click on the MAT Result option

Step 4 Click on the MAT February result

Step 5 After this, the candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step 6 On the result page, the candidate will have to enter certain details like roll number, registration number, the month of the exam and other required details.

Step 7 After entering the details, the candidate then has to click on the submit option

Step 8 MAT Result scorecard will then appear on your screens. The candidate can either take a screenshot of their scorecard or can even print it.

