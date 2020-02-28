SSC CPO 2019-2020 | SI, ASI And CAPFs Marks Final Answer Key Released; CISF Exam (Paper-I)

SSC CPO 2019-2020, SI & ASI Result 2019-2020, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Paper I Marks & Final Answer Key of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2019 on its official website. Candidates can go to this website and check out the results https://ssc.nic.in/

SSC CPO 2019-2020 SI/ ASI, CAPFs - Marks & Final Answer Key Released - CISF Exam (Paper-I)

Earlier, the SC had already declared the CPO paper 1 result on February 14. And now, as per reports, to ensure greater transparency in the exam system and in the interest of candidates, the commission has released the final answer keys.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under the Government of India to recruit staff members for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. The commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations. His post is equivalent to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India

Also Read | SSC CGL 2020: Admit Card For Tier-I Out; How To Download, Exam Pattern And Other Details

The official site to check out the results is here:

Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-I), 2019- Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)- https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/finalanswer_sicpo_27022020.pdf

The marks of the candidates who have appeared for SSC CPO 2019 have been uploaded on the website of the Commission.

To check out the results, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Registered Password. After successfully providing their credentials, candidates can check their Result/Marks link on the official website.

Also Read | SSC CPO cut off marks for the previous year, exam details; Here's everything you need to know

This facility to download the score and the SSC SI, ASI final answer keys are available till March 28. The portal will close at 6 pm. SSC conducted paper 1 exam for SSC CPO recruitment on December 9, 13 and December 30, 2019. As of now, a total of 2,63,904 candidates have reportedly appeared for the Paper 1 examination.

Also Read | SSC CGL 2020: Admit card for Tier-I out; how to download, exam pattern and other details

Also Read | SSC CGL Application Status And How To Download The SSC CGL Admit Card