OPSC Recruitment Roll-list Has 737 Candidates Eligible For The OJC Main Exam

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is a state agency, who conducts the Civil Services Examination for various civil service of Odisha in terms of entry-level appointments. Recently, OPSC uploaded the roll list of qualified candidates in the Odisha Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 on February 24, 2020, which comprises Advt. No. 12 of 2019-20. The PDF of the roll list of the qualified candidates can be downloaded by visiting the official website of OPSC, i..e http://www.opsc.gov.in/.

Also Read | OPSC Result For ASO Post Declared: Here's How To Check OPSC Exam 2020 Result

The selected candidates are eligible to appear for the Odisha Judicial Service Main Written Examination, 2019. The OJC Main Examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 30, March 31, April 1, and April 2, 2020. However, further details and the venue of the examination are yet to be declared by OPSC. A total of 737 candidates have qualified to appear for the OJS Main Written Examination, 2019. Check out the roll list of all the selected candidates for OJC Preliminary Examination, 2019 and are qualified to apply for OJC Main Written Examination below:

Also Read | No Role In Framing Questions For Board Exams: Manipur BJP

All the 737 eligible candidates will be required to download the 'admission certificates' and 'instructions to candidates for OJS Main Examination 2019' from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission from March 23, 2020, onwards. The candidates are also supposed to submit them to the 'centre supervisor' for securing their admission to the main examination which will be held on March 30, March 31, April 1, and April 2, 2020.

Also Read | From Entry Time To Dress Code - CBSE Drops Hilarious Memes To Help Beat Exam Stress

Here is a list of all the examinations that are conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission:

Odisha Civil Service Examination

Odisha Education Services

Odisha Judicial Service Examination

Junior Lecturers in O.E.S.

Odisha Municipality Administration Service

Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil & Mechanical)

Asst. Section Officer

Tourist Officer

Junior Assistant in the Office of OPSC

Also Read | UPPSC Cut Off Marks For Prelims 2019, Examination Date, And Other Details