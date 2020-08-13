Know About Paramedical Courses, Eligibility, Top Colleges, Scope And More

A paramedical professional will aid and assist the doctors in the ongoing procedures or in daily procedures and treatments. The paramedic's courses as well as mould an individual into personnel who knows and understands healthcare, especially in trauma care. The paramedics are often the first respondents to cases. Thus the courses are being pursued by many in the country. To become a paramedic, one has to undergo the select courses as well. Here is everything to know about paramedical courses in India.
The paramedical profession requires hours of training and practice. There are several career opportunities to work on. With the increase in the demand for paramedics in the past few years, the range in courses has also increased. Some of the courses are mentioned below-
A student must have cleared 10th class with minimum marks for the technical posts. However, a class 12th student can also apply for the course as class 10th is the minimum requirement. There is no entrance test like NEET for paramedical courses admission. Students are supposed to complete several hours of training to qualify for the job. All hospitals require paramedics, however, hospitals with emergency care and ICU's have the most recruitment for paramedics.
