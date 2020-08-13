Know About Paramedical Courses, Eligibility, Top Colleges, Scope And More

Last Updated:

A paramedical professional will aid and assist the doctors in the ongoing procedures or in daily procedures and treatments. The paramedic's courses as well as mould an individual into personnel who knows and understands healthcare, especially in trauma care. The paramedics are often the first respondents to cases. Thus the courses are being pursued by many in the country. To become a paramedic, one has to undergo the select courses as well. Here is everything to know about paramedical courses in India.

Paramedical courses: Eligibility, Training, Course colleges and more-

The paramedical profession requires hours of training and practice. There are several career opportunities to work on. With the increase in the demand for paramedics in the past few years, the range in courses has also increased. Some of the courses are mentioned below-

  1. Bachelor’s Degree paramedical courses
  2. Diploma paramedical courses
  3. Certificate paramedical courses
  4. Postgraduate paramedical courses

Paramedical courses eligibility

A student must have cleared 10th class with minimum marks for the technical posts. However, a class 12th student can also apply for the course as class 10th is the minimum requirement. There is no entrance test like NEET for paramedical courses admission. Students are supposed to complete several hours of training to qualify for the job. All hospitals require paramedics, however, hospitals with emergency care and ICU's have the most recruitment for paramedics. 

Some of the areas of interest that can be pursued in paramedics-

  • Radiation Technology
  • Physiotherapy
  • Occupational Therapy
  • Nursing
  • Dialysis Therapy
  • Medical Lab Technology
  • Optometry
  • X-Ray Technology
  • Nuclear Medicine Technology
  • Operation Theatre Technology
  • Medical Record Technology
  • X-Ray Technician
  • ECG and CT Scan Technician
  • Technician/ Lab Assistant
  • Medical Imaging Technology
  • Anesthesia Technology
  • Nursing Care Assistant
  • Dental Assistant
  • HIV and Family Education
  • Rural Health Care
  • Dialysis Technician
  • Home-Based Health Care
  • Rural Health Care
  • GNM
  • ANM
  • Dental Hygienist
  • Occupational Therapy
  • Dialysis Technology
  • X-Ray Technology
  • Nursing Care Assistant
  • Physiotherapy

Check out some top colleges in India that offer paramedical courses

  • JIPMER Puducherry
  • Chandigarh University
  • Jamia Millia Islamia
  • Apollo Research and Innovations
  • Apollo Institute of Hospital Management and Allied Sciences
  • Manipal School of Allied Health Sciences
  • Quantum School of Health Sciences
  • Christ University

