Canada: Paramedics Rescue Skunk With Cup Stuck On Its Head; Watch Video

Two paramedics, in a heartwarming gesture, rescued a skunk which was struggling to free itself from a paper cup stuck over its head. While taking to Facebook, the Simcoe County Paramedics informed that Katelyn and Mary were diving through Innisfil, Canada, when they spotted a skunk lying on the roadside. As the duo at first thought that the animal was injured, they rode back, however, on reaching they found that its head had only been stuck in a throwaway cup.

While sharing the video of the ‘rescue mission’, the Simcoe County paramedics in the caption wrote, “Katelyn & Mary were driving in Innisfil when Mary saw an animal that looked like it was hurt. She turned them around and they found the skunk with its head stuck in a Tim Hortons cup. They got all their PPE on and he walked right over to them repeatedly until..”

READ: Good News: From Idols Dressed As Healthcare Workers To Rhino's Rescue, Read 5 Stories

READ: Video From Thailand Shows Sushi Glowing Fluorescent Blue, Could It Be Contaminated?

Netizens praise the paramedics

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. From ‘well done’ to ‘nice job’, several internet users praised the two paramedics for helping the animal. While one internet user wrote, “Got it off without getting sprayed. Lucky!”, another added, “Nicely done!! Congratulations!”. “Wonderful job, ladies,” added another Facebook user.

READ: Video Of Elephant And Leopard Goes Viral Leaving Netizens Completely Stunned

READ: 'Complete Hallucination': Egyptians School Elon Musk For Saying 'aliens Built Pyramids'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.