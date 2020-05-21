East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications Begin For 663 Paramedical And GDMO posts

The East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited the applications for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020. The East Coast Railway has invited the applications for a total of 663 vacancies. The East Coast Railway Recruitment for the year 2020 posts are of the nursing superintendent, pharmacist, dresser / OTA / Hospital attendants and contract medical practitioner posts in COVID care centres, medical departments in KUR division. The East Coast Railway Recruitment for the year 2020 will be done through an online process only.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020

East Coast Railway Job vacancy 2020

The East Coast Railway has invited the online applications for various posts on its official website, eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in. The filled form has to be sent by email at srdmohkur@gmail.com by May 22, 2020. The filled form should also have self-attested copies of their required certificates.

Total number of posts in East Coast Railway Job vacancy 2020

Nursing Superintendent - 255 Posts

Pharmacist - 51 Posts

Dresser / OTA / Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - 255 Posts

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - 102 Posts

East Coast Railway Pharmacist Recruitment

The candidate applying for East Coast Railway Pharmacist Recruitment should have passed the class 12th exam from Science stream or its equivalent with a diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution. The candidate should be a registered Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 or should have a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy like B. Pharma from a recognized university or an equivalent course and should be a registered Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948. The candidate should be between 20 and 35 years of age.

East Coast Railway recruitment for staff nurse / Nursing Superintendent

The candidate should have passed the full three-year course in General Nursing and midwifery. The school of nursing should be a recognized one. The school of nursing or other similar institution should be recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing). The candidate should be between 20 and 38 years of age.

Dresser / OTA / Hospital Attendants recruitment (Level -1)

The candidate should have passed the class 10th exam. The candidate should be between 18 and 33 years of age.

Contract Medical Practitioner recruitment (GDMO)

Candidates should have MBBS degree from Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils Of India. The candidate should have also completed one year of compulsory, rotatory internship. No other certificates will be accepted.

