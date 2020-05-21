Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications Open For 177 Posts Of Doctors & Paramedics

Western Railway has invited the applications for Western Railway recruitment 2020. The applications of Western Railway recruitment 2020 are for a total of 177 posts. The posts are of doctors and paramedical staff which will be on contract basis for three months. The doctors and paramedical staff will work in the COVID isolation wards. The Western Railway recruitment 2020 for these posts will be done online and the applying process will be done online.

The candidates who are willing to apply in The Western Railway recruitment 2020, should make the online registration on http://203.153.40.19/bct/dspl_hdr.php (e-karmik). The registration can also be done over ekarmikbct downloadable application available in Google Playstore.

After the registration, the Western Railway recruitment 2020 will be done over telephonic or Whatsapp interviews. The selected candidates will be assigned to their duties in Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central.

Important Dates of Western Railway Recruitment 2020

The online application process started on May 18, 2020.

The last date of submission of online applications for Western Railway Vacancy 2020 is May 24, 2020.

The application process is done online and applications sent by post will not be accepted.

The interviews of those selected out of these online applications will be held from May 26, 2020. The official notification regarding the Western Railway recruitment 2020 is available on the official website wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Western Railway Vacancy 2020 details

For the post of CMP – GDMO there are 9 vacancies in Western Railway Recruitment 2020. The candidate should be not more than 53 years of age.

For the post of CMP Specialist Obst & Gynae / Intensivist/ Physician/ Anesthetists / Radiologist there are 11 vacancies in Western Railway Recruitment 2020. The candidate should be not more than 53 years of age.

For the post of Renal Replacement/ Hemodialysis Technician, there are 2 vacancies in Western Railway Recruitment 2020. The candidate should be aged 20 to 33 years of age.

For the post of Hospital Attendants, there are 65 vacancies in Western Railway Recruitment 2020. The candidate should be aged between 18 to 33 years of age.

For the post of House Keeping Assistant, there are 90 vacancies in Western Railway Recruitment 2020. The candidate should be aged between 18 to 33 years of age.

See the Western Railway Recruitment 2020 notification here.

The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website wr.indianrailways.gov.in. for all the latest updates related to Western Railway Recruitment 2020.