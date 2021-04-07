Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 LIVE: ''Coronavirus Pandemic Has Taught Us Many Lessons': PM Modi

Talking about the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the studies of students he said, "Sometimes, we have to face the troubles we are not responsible for. The pandemic was one of those situations. Children have suffered a lot due to the pandemic as they were not allowed to step out and attend schools for nearly one year. You must have missed a lot of things during the lockdown. But, you must have also earned a lot of lessons during the pandemic. People have realized the importance of people around us during the lockdown. Nothing should be taken for granted. This lesson should be learnt and one should never foget it event after the pandemic is over," PM said.

"During the lockdown, people have got the time to introspect. Coronavirus forced us to maintain social distancing but brought family members together. People have understood the importance of their family members and their contributions to our lives. I would like to suggest the researchers study it. Even, the benefits of traditional Kadhas were discovered during the pandemic," he added.