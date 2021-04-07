Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 LIVE: ''Coronavirus Pandemic Has Taught Us Many Lessons': PM Modi

Quick links:
PM Modi at Pariksha pe Charcha (Image Credit: PMO Youtube/ Screengrab
PM Modi while concluding his address, he said, "I want to give you a task in which you all have to pass with 100% marks. This task is to make India self-reliant. Make a list of things you use in your daily lives and know the origin country of the products. Make sure that you use Made-in-India products as much as possible."
"Scoring high marks in the exam is not the ultimate guide to success. You will see that many people who are popular in their field did not do well in their exams. Even the average students do well in their lives. One should not focus just on scoring high grades, but to give their best in the exam and pass," PM Modi said.
Talking about the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the studies of students he said, "Sometimes, we have to face the troubles we are not responsible for. The pandemic was one of those situations. Children have suffered a lot due to the pandemic as they were not allowed to step out and attend schools for nearly one year. You must have missed a lot of things during the lockdown. But, you must have also earned a lot of lessons during the pandemic. People have realized the importance of people around us during the lockdown. Nothing should be taken for granted. This lesson should be learnt and one should never foget it event after the pandemic is over," PM said.
"During the lockdown, people have got the time to introspect. Coronavirus forced us to maintain social distancing but brought family members together. People have understood the importance of their family members and their contributions to our lives. I would like to suggest the researchers study it. Even, the benefits of traditional Kadhas were discovered during the pandemic," he added.
"Go to the exam hall with full confidence and a cool mind to avoid stress. If you are stressed inside the exam hall, you will forget everything you have learned. You should remember that you have prepared for the exam very well and you will be able to write your paper smoothly. Leave your stress outside the exam hall," PM Modi said.
"Students should do the activities mentioned in the updated edition of 'Exam Warrior' book and NaMo app. These activities will boost your confidence to write the exam well," he added.
"When you are fully involved with 100% focus on a topic you will be able to memorize it. When you associate yourself and visualize everything you read, it will be easier for you to memorize the topics," PM Modi advised a student who asked on how to sharpen the memory power.
"Thinking about future after class 10th or 12th boards is normal. Students tend to follow the reel life as shown in films and serial. The world is not that small. The fast-changing world has brought a variety of opportunities. We should not limit our curiosity. When you are in class 10th or 12th, learn to observe the surroundings to know the variety of jobs, nature of the profession, upgrade your skills and make yourself eligible to bag the opportunity. Students should not focus just on earning a lot of money. It is ok to dream but one should work towards fulfilling your dream.," PM Modi said.
"Children learn the values from their parents only. They do what they see. For example, we say that there should not be any discrimination between sons and daughters. It is one of our values. In Hindu mythology, equal importance is given to the Lords and Lordesses. Similarly, we should give equal treatment to sons and daughters. But, if parents discriminate between them, then the sons grow up with a mentality of treating women to be weaker than men. This happens because children become what they see. So, to inculcate good values in them, parents should bring it to action," PM said.
"Parents should not try to raise their children like they were raised. The world is constantly changing and the up-bringing should be done accordingly. You should not pressurize your children to be like you. This will create conflicts between you and your children," PM Modi advised parents.
"Free time is a treasure. One should utilize their free time to address their curiosity or do something poetry. Invest the free time in your hobby like painting, singing, dancing etc. Students should also interact with their siblings or friends in their free time," PM Modi said.
"Teachers should not criticize a student publicly in front of other students. They should interact with the student personally and encourage them. Teachers should tell the students that you are good with this subject or topic, but also work on these weaker areas," PM Modi advised the teachers.
"No one is expert in all subjects. One should also focus on strengthening their talents. For example, the famous singer Lata Didi (Lata Mangeshkar) is an expert singer. But, if one tells her to teach a subject say Geography, she might not be able to teach it perfectly. But a teacher of the particular subject will be able to teach in a better way because he/she is an expert in it," PM Modi said while advising a student to work on their strong areas.
"Likes and dislikes are human nature. Just like you have one or two favourite shirts in your wardrobes which you wear more frequently, similarly, there are few favourite subjects. However, when we like one or two subjects only, we become comfortable with these. But this leads to fear among students for other subjects. You must focus on all subjects equally. It is said that students should attempt the easier subjects or easier questions first. But, I advise that try to attempt the tougher questions first because your mind is fresh and your ability to solve the tough questions will be more. Later, after your mind is tired, solving the easier questions will also be ok for you," PM Modi said.
"There is nothing to be stressed about. You are not appearing for an exam for the first time in life. It was already known that you will have to appear for the board exam. The stress is not about exams but the environment and your surroundings have created pressure. Your family members or relatives create a pressure that board exam is very important that makes the students over conscious and stressed. The exam is not the end of your life. It is just a milestone that you have to cross. Ignore the external pressure which will boost your confidence," PM Modi said.
He also advised the parents to work on the strength and weaknesses of their children and be actively involved in their preparation for board exams. The busy life of parents restricts them from getting involved with them during their exam preparation."
"There is nothing to be stressed about. You are not appearing for an exam for the first time in life. It was already known that you will have to appear for the board exam. The stress is not about exams but the environment and your surroundings have created pressure. Your family members or relatives create a pressure that board exam is very important that makes the students over conscious and stressed. The exam is not the end of your life. It is just a milestone that you have to cross. Ignore the external pressure which will boost your confidence," PM Modi said.

He also advised the parents to work on the strength and weaknesses of their children and be actively involved in their preparation for board exams. The busy life of parents restricts them from getting involved with them during their exam preparation."
He also advised the parents to work on the strength and weaknesses of their children and be actively involved in their preparation for board exams. The busy life of parents restricts them from getting involved with them during their exam preparation."
PM Modi has shared an important message ahead of PPC 2021.
"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April... #PPC2021," he tweeted.
The fourth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 event will be live shortly. PM Modi will be live at 7 pm to interact with over 10 lakh students, teachers and parents.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 event will also be telecast in various regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil & Telugu. To watch the PPC 2021 event in regional language, one must tune in to the regional TV channels of Doordarshan (DD) News at 7 pm today.
"#PPC2021 will also be available in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil & Telugu languages on DD Regional Kendras. Tune in at 7PM. #ExamWarriors," Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.
Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT, Government of India, Sanjay Dhotre said in a tweet on Wednesday, "In these tough times, India used the power of digital media to help students continue their education while staying at home safely. Maintaining the same, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 is coming in virtual edition today. #ExamWarriors, Stay Safe & enjoy #PPC2021 at 7 PM!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he is looking forward to a unique interaction with the students, parents, and teachers, ahead of the PPC 2021 event. The event will be telecast live at 7 pm today,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has updated his book named 'Exam Warriors' with some new mantras for the students. The book is written by PM Modi for the students who are preparing for board examinations. As the class 10th and 12th board examinations are just around the corner, the Prime Minister has shared some useful tips for the students to deal with exam stress.
The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan said in a tweet, "It is very important to understand the students' curiosities and problems before the examinations. #PPC2021 is a unique program through which Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. #ExamWarriors is directly engaging with them, which is the hallmark of a true leader."
The Pariksha Pe Charcha event is the closest to PM Modi's heart. In the year 2020, PM Narendra Modi had himself said that the PPC event is the closest to his heart, more than any other event he has attended. During the event, he interacts with the students from class 9 to1 2 and answers their questions regarding beating the exam stress, ahead of the board exam.
A total of 1500 students, 250 parents, and 250 teachers have been selected to interact with the Prime Minister. Other participants have sent written questions to PM Modi via the MyGov portal. Each winner of PPC 2021 will get a specially designed Certificate of Appreciation. They will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit.
According to the MyGov portal, a total of 10.39 lakh students, 2.62 lakh teachers, and 93,000 parents have registered to participate in the fourth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha event 2021. The participants competed with each other by completing the activities given to them under various themes. The winners will get a chance to interact with PM Modi in the event today at 7 pm.
This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha event will be held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The first ever virtual #PPC2021 is going to be an exciting interaction, covering a diverse range of topics. You could be an #ExamWarrior, a parent or a teacher...there's something for everyone. Let us make exams stress-free! Watch tonight at 7 PM," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with lakhs of students, parents, and teachers today at 7 pm in the fourth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha event 2021. The event will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.