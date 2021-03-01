Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi Shares New Mantras For Students In 'Exam Warrior' Book

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has updated his 'Exam Warrior' book with some new mantras. The book is written by PM Modi for the students who are preparing for board examinations. As the class 10th and 12th board examinations are just around the corner, the Prime Minister has shared some useful tips for the students to deal with exam stress.

PM Modi on Sunday announced the recent update of his 'Exam Warrior' book in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program. He also tweeted about the update. "I have updated the #ExamWarriors book. New Mantras have been added and there are interesting activities too," reads the tweet. He said that new mantras for parents and teachers have also been added to the book.

"Various interesting activities related to the mantras are also available on the MyGov app that will help ignite the exam warrior inside you. You must try these," the PM said.

'Be a Warrior, not a Worrier': PM Modi to students

"Remember, you have to be a warrior, not a worrier. Compete with yourself, not with others. Take proper sleep and learn time management. You must also play games or a sport. Skipping sports for exams is not a great idea. Adapt smart tricks of revision. Bring the best version of yourself," PM Modi said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 in March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the fourth edition of Pairksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held in March. Ahead of the event, PM invited the students, parents, and teachers to share their experiences and tips on MyGov app or the Narendra Modi app. He also said that this time, parents and teachers will also accompany the students to the event. Full details regarding the participation in the event, the opportunity to interact, and the prizes are available on the app.

For the selection of students, the education ministry invites applications from interested students and organizes online competitions like - Essay Writing or Slogan Writing competitions. Around 2,000 students are selected and invited to the event. These students get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. Click here to participate.

PM Narendra Modi, every year, interacts with students of the country in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program to help students beat the stress ahead of their board exams. He also shares some tips and tales for the teachers and parents to help their children deal with the exam stress. The first edition of the Prime Minister’s annual interaction program with the school and college students was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

