PGIMER MD/MS Counselling List, MSc And MSc MLT Entrance Results 2020 Announced

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has not only revealed the second allotment list for the Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for this year's July session but also the results of MSc and MSc MLT entrance examinations. These exams were conducted back on June 22 and the results can be now checked on the official website. The qualified candidates can download the allotment letters after the acceptance of the seat and payment of required fee at the counselling portal available online. At the time of joining, the students would be required to carry the allotment or appointment letter and fee receipt at the time of joining.

Steps to follow to check the result

Visit the official website

Click on 'Result for MSC and M.SC.MLT courses Entrance Examination result link’

You will be redirected to a new page

Log in using the registration number

Result for M.SC and M.SC.MLT courses Entrance Examination result will be opened

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Moreover, the notification for the allotment of seats for MD/MS course July 2020 session said that all the selected candidates are directed to report for joining along with relevant original degree/certificates as mentioned in the appointment/allotment letter along with a set of photocopies at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh from July 15, 2020, to July 18, 2020, between 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The official notification also added, “The candidates may download their allotment/appointment letter after “accepting” the seat and payment of requisite fee at online counselling portal. They must bring an allotment/appointment letter and fee receipt at the time of joining. 3rd and Spot rounds of counselling will be held offline at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The physical presence of candidates is must.”

Image: Representative/Pixabay