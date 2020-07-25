PM Modi Approves Ladakh’s First Central University, To Have Centre For Buddhist Studies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal to set up the first central university in Ladakh with a dedicated centre for Buddhist Studies.

The university will offer degrees in courses ranging from liberal arts to basic sciences, except engineering and medical education. The move comes just a fortnight ahead of the first anniversary of parliament's landmark decision that led to the constitution of Ladakh as a union territory.

As per reports, the prime minister's approval came at a meeting that was held on Monday, July 20 and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in addition to other important officials. The meeting was held to review government efforts in the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir in the course of the last one year since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that enabled the bifurcation of the former state into two UTs.

The formal decision to set up Ladakh’s first central university awaits the HRD Ministry's approval. The proposal will then require enactment of a central legislation as well as Union Cabinet's nod and will be sent to the parliament for approval.

Since thousands of Ladakhi students are forced to travel hundreds of kilometres away from home for higher education, PM Modi move to give Ladakh its first central university can be seen as promised fulfilled. Last year, the Centre had promised that the UT status would catalyse development in the region besides improving the security situation.

University of Ladakh inaugurated in 2019

In February 2019, PM Modi had inaugurated the University of Ladakh, which was the first-ever university in the region. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had approved the establishment of the university in 2018.

Earlier in May, Ladakh Lt Governor RK Mathur had assured that his administration will support for the effective functioning of the university and colleges in the union territory. He was chairing a meeting over annual budget and other issues related to smooth functioning of the University of Ladakh.

"Funds will not be a problem and UT Administration shall ensure every support for the effective functioning of Ladakh University and colleges in Ladakh,” Ladakh Lt Governor RK Mathur had told PTI.

As per reports, the revenue plan of six colleges in Ladakh, land allotment for administrative headquarter in Kargil, creation of posts for the University of Ladakh and colleges of Khaltsi and Drass, building construction plans and academic activities were discussed in detail.

(With agency inputs)

