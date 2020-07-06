China Confirms De-escalation 'progress' In Ladakh, Says 'talks With India Will Continue'

Beijing on Monday confirmed that the Chinese and Indian troops held Commander-level talks and will continue talks to ease tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China has said that steps are being taken to disengage and for de-escalation.

Earlier, it was reported that disengagement with the Chinese PLA has started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting. The Chinese are removing tents and structures at Patrol Point 14 -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place. Rearward movement of vehicles of People's Liberation Army is also seen at General area Galwan, Hotsprings & Gogra, as per sources.

Sources also said that the Chinese have moved back 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon. They added that Chinese heavy-armoured vehicles are still present in forward areas at Galwan and the Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution.

China yet to give out details

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

India has been insisting on the restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh to restore peace and tranquillity in the region.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. PM Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane, travelled to forward positions where he asserted India's sovereignty amid China's claims and delivered a striking statement against expansionism that was heard loud and clear in China.

India hits back at China

Last month, India had said that China has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May and warned that continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of the relationship.

In a strongly-worded statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the conduct of the Chinese forces is in "complete disregard" of all mutually agreed norms. At an online media briefing, he also gave a detailed rundown of the events along the LAC in the eastern Ladakh and said Chinese side was responsible for the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15.

