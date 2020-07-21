BJP MP Jamyang Namgyal Appointed As Party's Chief In Ladakh; Thanks PM Modi & JP Nadda

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who rose to fame after his feisty defence in Parliament of the Central government’s move to abrogate Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was on Monday appointed state president of the party for the Ladakh unit. Namgyal, 35, won the Ladakh seat in 2019 with nearly 11,000 votes.

The newly appointed BJP State President took to Twitter to convey his gratitude to party workers and leaders including JP Nadda who appointed Namgyal as the party chief in Ladakh. “I will contribute my best efforts, energy and time for the well-being of the nation by strengthening my party in Ladakh”, he tweeted.

Recalling his journey from being a student activist to the Ladakh MP and its party President, Namgyal said it was a great honour and responsibility on his shoulder to serve the people of the Union Territory. He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP General Secretary for J&K, Ashok Koul and several other senior leaders and party workers.

“I will stand committed to the principles of the party “Sabhka Saath, Saabkha Vikas and Sabkha Vishwas” based on “Antyodaya” he added.

Namgyal’s journey so far

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal joined the BJP in 2012 and was asked to manage the election of senior BJP leader Thupstan Chhewang to the Lok Sabha in 2014. The following year, he won polls to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), becoming the youngest leader to do so.

In 2019, Namgyal stepped up for Lok Sabha elections and won with an excellent margin. The abrogation of Article 370 provided him with an opportunity to showcase his oratory skills, with even PM Modi appreciating the young MP for his strong protest against the Opposition.

