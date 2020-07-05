ITBP DG Hails PM Modi's Visit To Ladakh, Says It 'boosted The Morale Of All Forces'

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh, SS Deswal, DG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday said that the visit has boosted the morale of all forces at the border and the troops are ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation like in the past. In a significant development amid the rising tensions on the border with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday morning, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Speaking at the inauguration of DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, Deswal said that the morale of our Army, Air Force and ITBP is very high after PM's visit,

"Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh and his address to troops in Nimu have boosted the morale of all forces at the border. Our jawans are dedicated to the nation. The morale of our Army, Air Force and ITBP is very high. We are ready to dedicate our lives to the nation," said Deswal.

Deswal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital has been developed to help out citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus.

PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh

In a sudden visit to the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh, PM Modi accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the Eastern Ladakh area on Friday. The Prime Minister interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu - located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh. In his speech, PM Modi lauded the Indian Armed forces' dedication likening it to the firm surrounding mountains in Ladakh. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash, reaffirming that the world was uniting against vistaarvaad (Expansionism) while promoting vikasvaad (Developmental growth).

Moreover, PM Modi visited the jawans who were injured in the Galwan clashes, admitted to the Army hospital. He saluted their sacrifice and said that all 130 crore Indians were inspired by their valour. Moreover, he added the entire world was analysing their feat and saluted the jawans' mothers too.

(With Inputs from ANI)