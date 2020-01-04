The Debate
PM Modi Launches Braille Version Of His Book 'Exam Warriors' On World Braille Day

Education

Celebrating the occasion of World Braille Day, PM Modi tweets to announce that his book for children 'Exam Warriors' will now be available in Braille as well.

PM Modi

On January 4, celebrating the occasion of the World Braille Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted to announce that his famous book for children 'Exam Warriors' will now be available in Braille. Exam Warriors is a book by PM Modi for the youth which talks about how children can ace exams through a fun and interactive style, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises. 

Read: Braille model developed by JNU prof to teach chemistry to visually-challenged students

Exam Warrior book's Twitter page also tweeted to announce the book's availability in Braille. "On #WorldBrailleDay, we are extremely pleased to announce that the book 'Exam Warriors' by Prime Minister @narendramodi is now available in retail stores in Braille version as well. The braille version is for both the Hindi as well as the English editions."

Read: World Braille Day 2020: 3 tourist destinations in India that are braille friendly

Significance of World Braille Day

World Braille Day is an international observance day that has been observed by several countries for decades. This day commemorates the birth of Louis Braille who is popularly associated with inventing the famous language, used by the visually impaired. To this day his system of reading and writing remains unchanged and is used extensively around the world. It was the United Nations that proclaimed this day in 2018. The day is not observed as a holiday but as an event of international significance. 

Read: World Braille Day 2020: Know about the history and significance of the day

Read: Dr Nikisha Jariwala's model for blind; converts languages to braille

