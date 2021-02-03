PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021 - PNRD Assam Opens Vacancies For Multiple Posts

Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD), Assam invited applicants to join their recruitment program earlier this week. Eligible and interested candidates are encouraged to apply for the various posts made available on their website and are requested to file their application on or before 16 February 2021. Learn more about the PNRD Recruitment and how to apply for it.

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021

Last Date for Application Submission - 04 February 2021

Educational Qualification - Post Graduate, Graduate

Age -

Asst District Program Manager - 30 to 40 years

Other - 20 to 40 years

PNRD Vacancy Details -

As per the notice of PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021, there are a total of 1,324 vacancies released for the following posts -

Block GIS Coordinator - 18 Posts

Block NRM Expert - 37 Posts

MIS Officer - 03 Posts

Block Program Manager - 137 Posts

Assistant District Program Manager - 09 Posts

Gram Panchayat Coordinator - 291 Posts

Block Livelihood Expert - 37 Posts

Computer Assistant - 25 Posts

Account Assistant - 44 Posts

Gram Rozgar Sahayak - 723 Posts

PNRD Educational Qualification -

Block GIS Coordinator - M.Tech/M.E./MSc. In Geographic Information Science or Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geo-Spatial Technology/Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial Science/Surveying and Geo-informatics/

Block NRM Expert - B. Tech in Civil Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering/Diploma in Civil Engineering with min 2 years of work experience.

MIS Officer - Engineering MCA/BCA/PGDCA with min 3 years of work experience.

Block Program Manager - Engineering graduate

Assistant District Program Manager - Engineering graduate

Gram Panchayat Coordinator - Commerce graduate with a Diploma in Computer Applications.

Block Livelihood Expert - Masters in Agricultural Economics/Horticulture/Agroforestry /Agronomy/Forestry with min 2 years of work experience.

Computer Assistant - Graduate with basic computer and internet skills. Candidate should be well versed with Microsoft,

Account Assistant - Commerce graduate with a Diploma in Computer Applications.

Gram Rozgar Sahayak - Graduate.

How to Apply?

Visit https://sird.assam.gov.in (Only online applications will be accepted)

Scanned documents must be uploaded to the application

Hard copy of the application form along with self-attested copies of testimonials must be addressed to the Office Of The Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Juripar, Punjabari, Guwahati - 781037

For those who wish to apply for more than one posts may do so by making separate applications.

Candidates must know that there are no fees incurred for the online application.

